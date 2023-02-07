Home Business Africa: infrastructure financing summit, 69 PIDA projects presented
Business

Africa: infrastructure financing summit, 69 PIDA projects presented

by admin

Sixty-nine infrastructure projects, worth $160 billion, were unveiled at the Africa Infrastructure Financing Summit held in Senegal last week. African heads of government, the African Development Bank, development finance institutions and institutional investors are meeting to discuss how to bring these projects to fruition by 2030. The African Union Development Agency and the government of Senegal are co-organizers of the summit.

The 69 projects presented are part of the Program for the Development of Infrastructure in Africa (PIDA), an infrastructure development plan that aims to increase Africa’s competitiveness and economic integration. PIDA’s Priority Action Plan 2 was adopted by the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government in 2021.

The 69 projects, which come from the five regions of Africa, are implemented by regional bodies and regional unions, such as Ecowas, Comesa and Sadc. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the prospects related to the development of infrastructure in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/il-nodo-delle-infrastrutture

See also  The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting, Xu Qin presided over and delivered a speech

You may also like

Wall Street awaits redemption with Powell. Focus on...

Electric cars, boom in Europe. Italy bringing up...

Honorary degree for Bonaria, the guru of test...

Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index reverses...

Russian oil, ready embargo and price cap. There...

Resolution 60 of 11/14/2022 – Adoption of the...

Tim, Equita raises target price to 0.41 euro

“We’re like Ocean’s Eleven.” Qatar-gate, Panzeri and the...

Btp Italia, inflation eats up savings: via the...

йơǰ ¥b _yҾŻ

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy