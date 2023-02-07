Sixty-nine infrastructure projects, worth $160 billion, were unveiled at the Africa Infrastructure Financing Summit held in Senegal last week. African heads of government, the African Development Bank, development finance institutions and institutional investors are meeting to discuss how to bring these projects to fruition by 2030. The African Union Development Agency and the government of Senegal are co-organizers of the summit.

The 69 projects presented are part of the Program for the Development of Infrastructure in Africa (PIDA), an infrastructure development plan that aims to increase Africa’s competitiveness and economic integration. PIDA’s Priority Action Plan 2 was adopted by the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government in 2021.

The 69 projects, which come from the five regions of Africa, are implemented by regional bodies and regional unions, such as Ecowas, Comesa and Sadc. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the prospects related to the development of infrastructure in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/il-nodo-delle-infrastrutture