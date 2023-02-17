Is Europe really losing out in Africa, and in the Sahel in particular, compared to other players such as Russia and China? In reality, the EU remains Africa’s main partner, especially in the Sahel, despite the imaginable difficulties generated by some coups that have led to the need to readjust relations and rebuild them. This is one of the points underlined by Emanuela Del Re in an interview with the monthly Africa e Affari which dedicated the February issue to the geopolitical balance on the African continent.

“Europe’s support continues to be requested by the countries of the Sahel and by many African countries in general” underlines the former Italian deputy foreign minister, now the European Union’s Special Representative for the Sahel. “Surely the EU remains the fundamental point of reference – she adds – also as a model of society to which the African populations aspire, based on governance, welfare state and the rule of law, in which the individual can realize himself freely”. The European Union, according to the Special Representative, intends to help rebuild the social fabric on the basis of effective governance. “For the Sahel, the European Union has defined a strategy focused on governance in favor, above all, of young people and women, to allow for growth” continues Del Re who then concludes: “To further strengthen the partnership with Africa we must learn to speak a new common language, a Euro-African or Afro-European language. This is the only way to adequately respond to the common challenges that we are called to face together”. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

