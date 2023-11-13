Africa Investment Forum: 50 billion dollars promised by the Islamic Development Bank

Investments of 50 billion dollars for the development of the African continent. This is the commitment made by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) during the Africa Investment Forum (Aif), the platform dedicated to investments in Africa which ends today in Marrakech, Morocco.

The news was announced by the president of IsDB, Muhammad Al Jasser, on behalf of the Arab Coordination Group. The commitment, Al Jasser said, confirms the Group’s commitment to climate action and sustainable development “for a better future”.

Speaking with Infomundi, the CEO of IsDB Hani Sonbol underlined how the objective of his institution is to strengthen African supply chains “by developing new investment methods for progressive industrialization and to grow commercial channels, in such a way that are able to absorb added production and higher added value”.

The 50 billion dollars will be used to build sustainable infrastructure and for “inclusive growth of African societies”. Particular attention will be placed on climate resilience and food security.

L’Arab Coordination Group è una Alleanza strategica i cui membri sono l’IsDB, Abu Dhabi Fund for development, Arab Bank for Economic development in Africa, Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, Arab Gulf Programme for Development, Arab Monetary Fund, Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic. [Dal nostro inviato in Marocco]

© All rights reserved

Share this: Facebook

X

