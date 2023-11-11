Africa Investment Forum: regional logistics corridors for continental free trade

The Continental Free Trade Area also involves the development of regional logistics corridors. Indeed, the two things go hand in hand, it was underlined in a panel dedicated to this topic and held at the Africa Investment Forum (Aif), the initiative of the African Development Bank (AfDB) which ends today in Marrakech, in Morocco.
The AfDB, as has been highlighted, is seeking to catalyze both public and private investment in transport and electricity connections. “We are financing the development of regional electricity corridors to ensure reliable and competitively priced electricity,” said AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina.
Among the initiatives mentioned by Adesina, for this particular sector, there is the Desert-to-power Initiative which, with investments of 20 billion dollars, intends to develop 10 GW of solar energy in 11 countries in the Sahelian area.
On the transport front, it was then recalled how the AfDB itself financed the construction of 18,000 km of roads, 27 border posts and 16 bridges for a total of 13.5 billion dollars.
“This is the Africa we want – Adesina said – an interconnected Africa that uses regional infrastructure corridors to free up economic opportunities and ensure competitiveness of supply chains at national and regional level”.
Speaking at the same panel, Burundi’s Minister of Infrastructure, Dieudonné Dukundane, underlined how his country is trying to create infrastructure linked to its mineral resources. In general, however, the element that emerged during the panel was the recommendation that regional corridors be a driving force for the development of connectivity for higher value-added supply chains and not highways for trading raw materials.
For his part, the representative of the European Union, Sergio Oliete Josa, recalled how Europe is the main donor and is working to make its interventions more effective by hoisting itself on some supply chains within the new strategies of the Global Gateway . “We have selected 11 regional corridors – said Oliete Josa – and we are also pushing for the development of renewable energy”. [Dal nostro inviato in Marocco]
