There were 18 African countries visited by senior US officials in the first three months of 2023. The count was made by Semafor Africa and is interesting for several reasons. First of all, it is a figure that signals a change of posture of the United States with respect to Africa in terms of greater interest. And then because it fits into that ongoing global repositioning challenge that sees the African continent at the center of attention from east and west.

Beyond high-profile visits such as those by Janet Yellen or Antony Blinken, Africa has therefore received US visits on a weekly basis.

The most popular countries, i.e. those that have received the most visits in these first three months of 2023, are five: South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Ghana, Ethiopia and Senegal. Overall, South Africa received the most attention, followed by Zambia and Kenya.

Semafor’s analysis actually takes its cue from the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris who concluded an African tour touching three nations against the backdrop of an undeclared challenge with China. The visits followed a US-Africa summit last December, the first since 2014, at which 49 African leaders in attendance were told the White House would invest $55 billion over the next three years.

In Ghana, at the beginning of his tour, Harris immediately specified that his trip was not about China but about the relationship between the United States and African countries. “There may be an obsession in America with Chinese activities on the continent, but there is no such obsession here,” Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo said in response to a question at a press conference with Harris by her side, seeking to smile despite the embarrassment of the moment.

And China has been talked about even without mentioning it. As happened in Zambia, a country that defaulted in 2020 and is currently negotiating a debt restructuring program with international creditors and in particular with Beijing.

Harris did not mention China by name during a press conference with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, but the reference was there: “I reiterate a call we have made many times, for all official bilateral creditors to provide significant debt relief.” for Zambia,” said the vice president. But Hichilema also tried to distance himself just as the Ghanaian president had done.

The point, according to several observers, is that the return of the United States comes after China has more or less discreetly consolidated its presence for years. And Africa has meanwhile learned that having more interlocutors can be an advantage. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

