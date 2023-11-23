Home » Africa: Italian cooperation confirms commitment alongside the continent
Business

Africa: Italian cooperation confirms commitment alongside the continent

by admin

On the occasion of the sixth annual meeting of the Joint Committee for Development Cooperation, the allocation of 8 million in gift contributions to Mozambique, Sudan and Burkina Faso was decided.

This was made known by the Farnesina, specifying that on the occasion of the meeting chaired by the vice-minister of Foreign Affairs delegated to International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli, an increase in resources was also arranged for the 2023 programming destined for Tunisia – a priority country of Italian Cooperation – equal to 2.5 million.

Finally, among other things, the Committee also expressed a favorable opinion regarding a series of initiatives proposed by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, including the financing, through the West African Development Bank, of projects linked to the agricultural and agri-food. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Read our focus on the role played by development cooperation in Africa:

See also  Boating boating drives the yacht transport business on container ships

You may also like

Apple closes the electric car team and focuses...

Google embroiled in controversy over AI chatbot Gemini...

Apple pulls the ignition key for the autonomous...

Africa: Ethiopian boss calls for air transport liberalization

5 ETFs that make more returns than the...

Bitcoin Price Prediction for 2025: Expert Peter Brandt...

FdI stops the Northern League’s claims. “Third term?...

These are the ten richest Germans

Borsalino, new opening in London in the Burlington...

Exclusive interview | Artificial intelligence promotes cross-industry development...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy