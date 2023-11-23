Africa: Italian cooperation confirms commitment alongside the continent

On the occasion of the sixth annual meeting of the Joint Committee for Development Cooperation, the allocation of 8 million in gift contributions to Mozambique, Sudan and Burkina Faso was decided.

This was made known by the Farnesina, specifying that on the occasion of the meeting chaired by the vice-minister of Foreign Affairs delegated to International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli, an increase in resources was also arranged for the 2023 programming destined for Tunisia – a priority country of Italian Cooperation – equal to 2.5 million.

Finally, among other things, the Committee also expressed a favorable opinion regarding a series of initiatives proposed by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, including the financing, through the West African Development Bank, of projects linked to the agricultural and agri-food. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Read our focus on the role played by development cooperation in Africa:

Share this: Facebook

X

