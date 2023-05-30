Africa: joint plan of the AU and WHO to prepare the continent for pandemics

A joint five-year action plan 2024-2028 for pandemic preparedness and response in Africa was launched in Geneva by the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on the sidelines of the 76th World Health Assembly which is will take place until May 31st. This plan is the result of a partnership between the CDC – the specialized health agency of the African Union (AU) -, the World Health Organization and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“This joint action plan, especially for pandemic preparedness and response, is important based on our experiences related to Covid-19”, noted the representatives of the AU Commission adding that “it has been difficult for countries have a common vision on prevention and treatment. The African Union Commission commends this great initiative for coherent activities between countries”.

“We are here to have a common action plan, a common vision in the member countries of the African Union,” the representative of the pan-African organization said.

For the executive director of emergency programs of the World Health Organization (WHO), Michael Ryan, “it is important to have cross-border systems based on trust and collaboration. Neighboring countries can help each other”.

The WHO director of emergency programs then recalled that “there is a plethora of experts in Africa capable of managing emergencies”. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

