By making extensive use of digital health tools such as teleconsultations, electronic health records and mobile applications for chronic disease management, African health systems could achieve efficiency gains of up to 15% of spending, according to a report published by the consultancy McKinsey & Company. total by 2030.

In an effort to quantify the potential efficiencies that could be generated by increased digitization of healthcare on the continent, McKinsey first identified 24 digital health tools for use in healthcare settings in three African countries which accounted for 85% of funding collected by healthcare start-ups in Africa in 2021: South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.

According to the company’s forecasts of healthcare spending, by 2030, widespread adoption of selected digital tools could reduce healthcare spending by between $400 million and $2.5 billion in Kenya (4% of forecast in the conservative scenario, up to 14% of the expenditure forecast in the optimistic scenario).

In Nigeria, the efficiencies that could be generated from the digitization of healthcare range from US$700 million to US$3.3 billion (4-10% of total projected healthcare expenditure), compared to US$1.9 billion to $11 billion in South Africa (6-15% of total projected healthcare expenditure).

McKinsey & Company also says financial resources from efficiencies generated by digital health tools could be reinvested in other high-priority areas to improve access to care, availability of state-of-the-art equipment, and the overall performance of African health systems.

The consultancy also notes that these digital health tools have the potential to enable wider access to better quality care across the continent. They could improve access to essential health services, especially for hard-to-reach populations, women, refugees, people with disabilities and low-income families. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the opportunities offered by the development of the health sector in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/il-business-della-sanita