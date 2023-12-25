Africa: memorandum signed to develop genomics potential

Africa is poised to expand the use of genomics on the continent to prepare for future pandemics. This is the meaning of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the African Society for Laboratory Medicine (Aslm) and Illumina, a global leader in sequencing technology, during the sixth biennial Aslm2023 conference in Cape Town, South Africa.

To strengthen Africa’s resilience against future pandemics, this collaborative initiative aims to harness the power of genomics to improve disease surveillance, outbreak response and public health interventions across the continent. Additionally, the initiative is expected to boost local genomics training and increase access to sequencing technology through a specialized genomics curriculum delivered via the Aslm Academy training platform.

ASLM will also join the Illumina Global Health Access Initiative, expanding access to genomic sequencing of public health pathogens in low- and middle-income countries.

“Genomic sequencing is critical to identifying and managing pathogens, and through this collaboration with Illumina, we aim to empower a trained workforce capable of conducting genomic sequencing nationwide,” said Nqobile Ndlovu, CEO of Aslm. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Read our focus on business opportunities related to the development of the pharmaceutical industry in Africa:

Share this: Facebook

X

