Africa: millionaire funds to expand e-commerce activities of thousands of artisans

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has invested in African e-commerce platform Anka to support the development of thousands of small, artisanal, women-led businesses, helping to strengthen the creative sector in Africa as well as online retail, which is expansion across the continent.

The $3.4 million equity investment announced yesterday in this company, based in Ivory Coast, is IFC’s first investment in the creative sector in Africa. The funding will allow Anka, an online sales platform for African designers and traders, to expand its operations and open its platform to an additional 100,000 artisans across Africa by 2030.

Anka is an all-in-one e-commerce platform that helps artists, including those who make and sell clothing, jewelry and accessories, find new opportunities by facilitating sales, shipping and payment processing. The platform has more than 22,000 sellers, mainly in Africa, but also in North America, the Caribbean and Europe. The products can be purchased on the Afrikrea online marketplace, operated by Anka.

“We look forward to this collaboration with IFC, especially at this stage of our development. Our operations have been booming since 2021 and we are ready to take the next step in our growth. This investment will support our efforts to develop our businesses and enable African creative companies to find opportunities in the global market,” said Moulaye Tabouré, CEO of Anka, according to an IFC statement.

“Supporting African artisans, especially women, and helping them find larger markets is essential to strengthening economic inclusion and promoting sustainable growth,” said Makhtar Diop, CEO of IFC. Anka’s strategy of enabling those working in the fashion industry to open up internationally is in line with IFC’s desire to support Africa’s creative industries to create new opportunities and foster inclusive growth.

In addition to this financing, the IFC will help Anka provide training, particularly financial, to traders in order to promote the development of their businesses. The IFC will also provide Anka with consultancy services to help it improve its corporate governance.

According to World Bank business surveys, African small creative businesses face significant barriers to accessing international markets and only 12% of them directly export their products. Furthermore, less than 10% of the retail market in the creative sector is now done online in Africa.

However, according to the IFC’s recent Women and E-commerce in Africa report, the African e-commerce market could grow by more than $14.5 billion between 2025 and 2030 and, in doing so, boost the sector of e-commerce and create jobs. According to the report, closing the income gap between women and men on e-commerce platforms would increase the value of this market by nearly $15 billion.

The IFC invested in Anka through its new venture capital platform for Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and Pakistan, which provides support to early-stage technology companies, particularly in the education, healthcare, climate and agriculture.

The IFC investment is supported by the Private Sector Promotion Window financing mechanism of the International Development Association (IDA).

The IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is the leading development institution focused on the private sector in emerging countries. Active in more than 100 countries, it dedicates its capital, expertise and influence to creating markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal 2023, the IFC committed a record $43.7 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

