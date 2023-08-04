Africa: new investments to improve access to care on the continent

Sweden’s Swedfund has invested $5 million in Transform Health Fund (THF). The fund, managed by AfricInvest, aims to attract investment in African healthcare with the aim of enhancing proven and innovative models and initiatives that improve access to affordable treatment, thereby increasing the quality and affordability of care healthcare across the continent. In particular, the Transform Health Fund will prioritize investments in sub-Saharan Africa in three critical areas targeting low-income patients: supply chain transformation, innovative models of care delivery and digital innovation.

By financing healthcare in developing countries, conditions are created for medical expertise to be maintained and developed locally and to be transferred to other healthcare facilities, explains Sofia Gedeon, Investment Director at Swedfund.

A total of $50 million will be invested by development institutions, commercial, public and private investors. In addition to Swedfund, other participants include Royal Philips, Merck & Co., Inc., the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), FSD Africa Investments, Grand Challenges Canada, US Agency for International Development (USAID), Netri Foundation, Anesvad Foundation, Chemonics International and Mcj Amelior Foundation.

Transform Health Fund is expected to help strengthen health systems in Africa, which are facing severe funding and capacity shortages – challenges exacerbated by covid-19 and climate change – as they work to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and universal health coverage.

Sub-Saharan Africa is home to 14% of the world‘s population, but has 20% of the global disease burden. However, to date only 1.6% of the world‘s annual investments in the health sector reach Africa. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on opportunities related to the development of the healthcare supply chain in Africa:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

