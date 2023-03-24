The Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP), a global multilateral fund dedicated to reducing food insecurity and poverty in low-income countries, has announced the disbursement of 220 million dollars in new agricultural investment grants to 15 national governments. Among these many are African. More specifically, the countries involved are: Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Haiti, Honduras, Laos, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Nepal, Nicaragua, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Togo and Yemen.

The Gafsp works in close synergy with the Global Alliance on Food Security (Gafs), jointly convened by the German G7 Presidency and the World Bank Group. The Program serves as a key mechanism to strengthen food security dialogues in GAFS-focused countries, where GAFS grants can be a source of funding for priorities identified through these national dialogues.

“Food security is not a sprint, but a marathon that requires investments in long-term sustainable and resilient agriculture, such as those of the Gafsp, the new contributions represent a meaningful and sustainable multilateral response to the current food crisis,” he said Svenja Schulze, German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Through the call for proposals, the Program received applications from 27 countries, with approximately 80% of the amount requested for investment in the African region. Demand for Gafsp funding remains high and underscores the need for low-income countries to receive support for their actions in response to the current food security crisis.

“Hundreds of thousands of farmers have already benefited from Gafsp grants. Building on this success, this new funding will provide critical support to communities suffering the aftershocks of multiple crises, helping them build their resilience to lift up their communities,” said Abdoul Salam Bello, Executive Director of Group Africa II, the Board of Directors of the World Bank Group. “We need the Gafsp more than ever – he added – with its flexible and unique structure to provide support to the most vulnerable communities”. [da Redazione InfoAfrica]

