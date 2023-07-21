Africa: one in two companies on the continent is exposed to the risk of cyber attack

52% of businesses in Africa are not prepared to handle a large-scale cyber attack. Dell Technologies reveals this in a report it shared at a forum in Lagos, Nigeria, where it partnered with Cwg and Mitsumi to share insights into ways businesses can mitigate the rising tide of cyberattacks, most of which go unreported. According to the report, unpreparedness has led to a 600% increase in cyber attacks in Africa over the past 2 years.

He added that 61% of businesses in the region were affected by ransomware in 2020 alone. This contributes to an estimated $4 billion lost to attacks each year. Additionally, according to research, 88% of all data breaches are caused by employee error. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read the Zoom of Africa and Business dedicated to the situation of cyber security in the continent:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

