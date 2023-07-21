Home » Africa: one in two companies on the continent is exposed to the risk of cyber attack
Business

Africa: one in two companies on the continent is exposed to the risk of cyber attack

by admin

52% of businesses in Africa are not prepared to handle a large-scale cyber attack. Dell Technologies reveals this in a report it shared at a forum in Lagos, Nigeria, where it partnered with Cwg and Mitsumi to share insights into ways businesses can mitigate the rising tide of cyberattacks, most of which go unreported. According to the report, unpreparedness has led to a 600% increase in cyber attacks in Africa over the past 2 years.

He added that 61% of businesses in the region were affected by ransomware in 2020 alone. This contributes to an estimated $4 billion lost to attacks each year. Additionally, according to research, 88% of all data breaches are caused by employee error. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read the Zoom of Africa and Business dedicated to the situation of cyber security in the continent:

See also  Ivory Coast: Italy's Itare signs agreement in Rome with Minister Touré for the poultry supply chain

You may also like

AfD: Location risk for Germany

Los Angeles Store Sells Winning Ticket for $1...

Bonaccini and yet another current in the Democratic...

Goldman Sachs Profits Plunge 58% in Q2 as...

Sam Altman admits: GPT-4 has quirks

Healthcare, the real squeeze is 11%. Inflation and...

Petroleum-free asphalt with biotumen could change road construction...

China’s Waste Electrical and Electronic Product Recycling System...

Bonaccini and yet another current in the Democratic...

These 10 stocks have potential, according to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy