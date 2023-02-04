Home Business Africa: other countries looking for solutions to the debt trap
Business

Africa: other countries looking for solutions to the debt trap

by admin

Other African countries are expected to join Chad, Zambia, Ethiopia and Ghana in efforts to restructure debts under the so-called G20 common framework. The head of a UN panel said so.

“It could be argued that there are four or five countries that are certainly at risk of falling into the debt trap,” said Antonio Pedro, executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), in an interview with Bloomberg from Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, refusing to identify said countries.

As many as 15 emerging markets tracked by a Bloomberg indicator have average dollar bond yields trading at a 10% excess of US Treasuries, an indication of trouble. Among them are insolvent Zambia, Ethiopia and Ghana. Also on the list is Tunisia, which struck a crucial deal with the International Monetary Fund last year.

In addition, dollar-denominated bonds from Nigeria and Egypt hover near the so-called danger zone, with average yields of more than 7 percentage points on Treasuries. The extra yield required by investors to hold Mozambique’s sovereign debt is also high, data from JPMorgan Chase & Co shows.

Chad became the first nation to strike a deal to restructure its debts under the common framework in 2021. Ethiopia and Zambia are negotiating deals, while Ghana announced earlier this month that it intended to find a solution under the plan.

Increased trade would help African nations improve the state of their finances, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCfta) can play a key role, Pedro said. Since the signing of the AfCfta agreement in 2018, countries have started to develop payment systems and several regions are liberalizing tariffs, with some already trading 60% of goods duty-free. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

See also  Stellantis exits logistics and sells 25% of its shares in Gefco to Cma Cgm Group

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on Africa’s immense wasted financial resources: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/risorse-in-fuga

You may also like

The new domestic and international phase of protests...

Italy-Libya: between migrants, oil and the business of...

ChatGpt, EU stakes for artificial intelligence are on...

Conte defends the Democratic Party: “Shameful accusations against...

Visco: “Public accounts under control”. Bonomi: “Inflation down...

Forecasts for 2023 and stock performance

The US wants to challenge China in Africa...

Mortgage alarm. Fabi’s warning towards doubling rates with...

Audi Activesphere, the electric Cortina makes its debut...

The Isab refinery in Priolo recognized as being...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy