Other African countries are expected to join Chad, Zambia, Ethiopia and Ghana in efforts to restructure debts under the so-called G20 common framework. The head of a UN panel said so.

“It could be argued that there are four or five countries that are certainly at risk of falling into the debt trap,” said Antonio Pedro, executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), in an interview with Bloomberg from Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, refusing to identify said countries.

As many as 15 emerging markets tracked by a Bloomberg indicator have average dollar bond yields trading at a 10% excess of US Treasuries, an indication of trouble. Among them are insolvent Zambia, Ethiopia and Ghana. Also on the list is Tunisia, which struck a crucial deal with the International Monetary Fund last year.

In addition, dollar-denominated bonds from Nigeria and Egypt hover near the so-called danger zone, with average yields of more than 7 percentage points on Treasuries. The extra yield required by investors to hold Mozambique’s sovereign debt is also high, data from JPMorgan Chase & Co shows.

Chad became the first nation to strike a deal to restructure its debts under the common framework in 2021. Ethiopia and Zambia are negotiating deals, while Ghana announced earlier this month that it intended to find a solution under the plan.

Increased trade would help African nations improve the state of their finances, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCfta) can play a key role, Pedro said. Since the signing of the AfCfta agreement in 2018, countries have started to develop payment systems and several regions are liberalizing tariffs, with some already trading 60% of goods duty-free. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

