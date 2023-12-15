Africa: progress with anti-corruption training

In its efforts to tackle illicit financial flows and corruption in Africa, the African Development Bank (Afdb) has begun training stakeholders to build their capacities on accountability, transparency, anti-corruption, anti-money laundering and terrorist financing, as well as illicit financial flows and obligations to mitigate risks. Eric Ogunleye, Acting Director and Head of Policy Management Division at the African Institute for Development of the AfDB, said this at the first day of the Academy of Public Financial Management (PFM) Executive Training on Public Financial Management (PFM) in Abuja for Africa (PFMA) held in Abuja, Nigeria.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (Nan), the training, which will run until tomorrow, December 15, was organized for mid-to-senior level officials from ministries of finance and planning, central banks and other public institutions of financial management of all African countries. Participants also came from major anti-corruption agencies and statistical offices.

”This lineup is special because it is the first hybrid lineup for this group. It is also special because our deserving participants will graduate and receive certificates at the end of this module in a few days. I am thrilled as the journey we started together in March 2022 has gradually come to a happy and beneficial ending,” Ogunleye said.

“Following this, several requests have been made for country-specific and sub-national versions of these training courses by regional member countries,” added the head of the AfDB’s Policy Management Division. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

