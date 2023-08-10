Africa: report, urbanization and ICT supporting industrialization potential

Population explosion and enormous industrialization potential. These are the main strengths identified for Africa in the latest report by the consultancy firm Knight Frank, entitled African Horizons.

Knight Frank’s report highlights how extensive urbanization has led African cities such as Cairo, Lagos, Luanda, Dar es Salaam, Nairobi and Addis Ababa to together host over 65 million people. A total population that, according to UN estimates, should reach 100 million by 2030. Furthermore, the growth rate of the African population set by the World Economic Forum at 2.7% per annum – i.e. more than double that of South Asia (1.2%) and Latin America (0.9%) – is intended to unlock a wide range of real estate investment opportunities.

The report again notes that the continent has enormous industrialization potential, making its manufacturing industry one of the most vibrant in the world, even though the manufacturing sector in Africa has not realized its full potential and instead still relies heavily on imports. to meet your industrial needs. According to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (Unido), African manufacturing output grew at an average annual rate of 4.6% between 2005 and 2018 and still accounts for a relatively small share of African GDP, i.e. only 11%, compared to 22% in Asia and 15% in Latin America in 2019. Moreover, one of the main drivers for the emergence of a thriving manufacturing industry in Africa identified in the report in addition to inadequate infrastructure is precisely lack of access to cheap and reliable energy.

African Horizons then notes that the use of digital technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (Ai) is increasing efficiency and productivity in Africa, as is the rise of e-commerce which it made it easier for local producers to promote and sell to a larger customer base.

Finally, another positive development in Africa is the emergence of industrial parks and special economic zones (SEZs) which provide investors with access to basic infrastructure and services, making it easier to set up and manage manufacturing operations. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

