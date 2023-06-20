Africa: Res4Africa report on the continent’s renewable future launched

The RES4Africa Foundation and the Rome-based United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Center for Climate Action and Energy Transition have joined forces to host the high-level event Renewable Energy Horizons for Africa, in Rome. The meeting was the occasion to officially launch the publication of RES4Africa for 2023, “The energy future of Africa is renewable”, with the support of the Enel Foundation. The event was preceded by the third meeting of the RES4Africa International Advisory Committee.

In a joint note it is emphasized that in the face of global challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions and climate change, the energy sector is undergoing a vast transformation. The global energy transition is gaining momentum, with global investments in clean energy reaching record levels. However, renewable energy is still severely underfunded in Africa, with only 0.6% of global renewable energy investment going to Africa in 2021, indicating urgent work to be done.

Clean energy will be key to overcoming the continent’s major energy challenges. The report and event underlined the imperative of sustainable development and the role clean energy can play in ensuring energy access, economic growth and climate resilience. With decisions related to the energy system being urgent, the report says it is more necessary than ever to inform decision-making and enforce the commercial case for renewable energy in a rapidly changing energy world.

The event brought together more than 30 leading figures from the international renewable energy community, including representatives of international organisations, private sector entities, financial institutions and development actors, to discuss Africa’s clean energy transformation and the central role of renewable energies in defining the future energy paths of the continent. Among the highlights of the publication, the discussions highlighted that while global investment in renewable energy is gaining traction, funding is not going where it is needed most. Refocusing investment and increasing funding for clean energy is critical for Africa to unlock its abundant renewable resources and achieve sustainable growth.

The RES4Africa 2023 publication provides a comprehensive overview of the situation, emphasizing the cost-effectiveness of renewables, their contribution to energy security, adaptability to remote areas and socio-economic development. Participants expressed high expectations for renewable energy in Africa, emphasizing how adequate investment in the renewable energy sector can lead to socio-economic development, job creation and improved livelihoods. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

