Africa: Russia, relations in a climate of renewed competition

[del direttore di Africa e Affari, Massimo Zaurrini] Relations between Africa and Russia have been tested in the current context of growing tensions and competition between the great powers. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised questions about Africa’s position, which has been interpreted by various actors as an indicator of its commitment, or lack thereof, to the international order. These are the issues that the South African Institute for Security Studies (ISS) examines in a nimble forty-page report dedicated to relations between Russia and Africa, in which it argues that Africa needs a coherent strategy to manage its relations with global powers and pursue its own development and human security agenda.

After a period of diminished influence in Africa during the 1990s, Moscow has made a concerted effort to expand its political and economic footprint on the continent since the mid-2000s. Russia’s economic engagements with African countries mainly concern arms exports and military cooperation, mostly with North African states, as well as energy exploration, mining and trade. With the exception of arms exports, most of Africa’s economic activity with Russia is much smaller than with other international partners.

Moscow has sought to deepen its political ties with African countries by appealing to the rhetoric of an anti-colonial and anti-imperialist worldview of the continent, and positioning itself as an alternative partner to the West.

Russia has prioritized its political engagement with Africa in the post-2014 period as part of its efforts to lessen the impact of Western sanctions and growing isolation.

But if Russian interests are clear, what is Africa’s geopolitical position?

African states are, on the whole, more closely aligned with the position of Western partners on international peace and security.

Yet Africa’s divided response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has exposed the political, economic and developmental concerns, both ideological and pragmatic, that the Western view of international order has provoked in many African countries over the past 20 years. .

“Africa – writes the ISS in its report – will become a site of greater geopolitical rivalry in the coming years, which will exacerbate the continent’s crises and conflicts. Global geopolitical cleavages are set to deepen, necessitating a coherent strategy by African countries to leverage their collective weight and influence on the world stage.”

As a result, African leaders need to recognize how the continent’s collective peace and security interests are affected by conflicts caused by geopolitical strife between major world powers.

The report then puts forward a series of “recommendations” also dedicated to Africa’s international partners and in particular to Western ones.

“Africa’s key international partners should recognize that Africa does not share their vision of the international order, whether Western or revisionist powers. Rather, more attention should be paid to specific points of convergence and divergence to inform their strategic policy towards the continent.”

Western powers, the ISS strongly underlines, must recognize that the current international order has not provided the economic or developmental dividends needed for African countries to improve their marginal position in the international system. African states are naturally predisposed as revisionist actors, pushing them closer to the political orbit of countries like China and Russia.

To reverse this trend, the report states, “more significant compromises are needed by the Western powers to correct the situation that has relegated Africa to a marginal place in the international system, particularly in terms of restructuring the global governance system , which must become much more equal and representative”.