Africa: Saudi Fund loan agreements with 12 countries on the continent

The Saudi Development Fund signed 14 new development loan agreements with twelve African ministers last week during the ongoing Saudi-African Economic Conference in Riyadh. According to the Fund, these are agreements worth over 580 million dollars which will finance development projects in the sectors of health, water, education and transport in Angola, Burkina Faso, Benin, Burundi, Cape Verde, Guinea , Malawi, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Tanzania. In addition to the loans, the SDF has signed a memorandum of understanding with the African Finance Corporation to identify, develop and co-finance infrastructure and industrial projects across the continent.

The 14 development loan agreements signed today include the construction and equipping of a maternal and child hospital in Guinea for $75 million, a hospital in Sierra Leone for $50 million, secondary boarding schools for girls in several regions of Niger for 28 million dollars, as well as the construction of a high school for teacher training and a scientific secondary school project in Benin for 40 million dollars. The agreements also include the rehabilitation of the Kamenge Roi Khaled University Hospital Center in Bujumbura, Burundi, for $50 million, the Manga Regional Hospital Center in Burkina Faso for $17 million, and the watersheds of the islands of Santiago, Sant’Antao , and Boavista in Cape Verde for 17 million dollars.

The SDF will also finance the Catumbela industrial development project in Angola for 100 million dollars, the expansion of the water distribution system east of Kigali, Rwanda for 20 million dollars, the construction and rehabilitation of the network of water distribution of the road that connects Mangochi to Makanjira in Malawi for 20 million dollars. Other deals include financing of the Benaco-Kyaka transmission line project in Tanzania for $13 million as well as several initiatives in Mozambique including the construction of the Muera Dam for $50 million, the construction of five hospitals for $50 million dollars and the restoration and modernization of two parts of National Highway 1 for the same amount. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

