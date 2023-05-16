Africa: the Africa CEO Forum is back in June in the Ivory Coast

Turn crises into profits. This is the ambitious objective of the 2023 edition of the Africa CEO Forum which will take place in Abidjan, in the Ivory Coast, on 5 and 6 June 2023. Under the theme “Navigating in crises – From 300 to 3000: how to give birth to next generation of African champions”, the event will offer concrete and innovative solutions to increase the number of African companies with billionaire turnovers in a context of polycrisis and global uncertainty.

The largest annual private sector gathering in Africa will bring together more than 1,800 African and international business leaders and senior government officials.

With strategic roundtables, exclusive interviews with CEOs and high-level working groups, the Africa CEO Forum 2023 will allow participants to propose solutions that can accelerate the emergence of the next generation of African managers.

Co-hosted by Jeune Afrique Media Group and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, the event will also focus on key thematic areas: how to lead an Africa-adapted energy transition, l local impact of the mining and agribusiness sectors, the need for African voices on key global issues and how companies can adapt to the inflation crisis. All major sectors will be represented, with several sessions dedicated to women leaders, family businesses and start-ups. Approximately 50 innovative companies are expected to have collectively raised more than a billion dollars.

“The persistence of the state of crisis we are facing underlines the need for an economic climate conducive to the emergence of a new generation of African champions. These champions are symbols of resilience and innovation in key sectors, from agri-food, to energy, to artificial intelligence. From today’s 300 champions, we believe this number should be raised to 3000 to truly transform the continent. Giving a voice to a proud and sovereign Africa on the international stage, through the creation of public-private synergies, is once again at the heart of our mission,” said Amir Ben Yahmed, President of Africa CEO Forum and CEO of Jeune Afrique Mediagroup.

“Africa has the capacity and commitment to emerge stronger from the tide of global economic challenges. Achieving this will require cooperation and collaboration between Africa’s public and private sectors. IFC will continue to support Africa and help build on the continent’s strengths to fight climate change, promote food security and promote inclusive and sustainable growth,” said Makhtar Diop, Chief Executive Officer of IFC. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

