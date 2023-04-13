The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is bringing its Invest in African Energy Forum to Paris, France for the next leg of its investment tour. The Paris edition, which will take place on June 1 at the Westin Paris Vendome, will serve as a networking platform for European investors and African policy makers, with the event presenting partnership opportunities, strengthening Africa-Europe relations and giving the new developments in the pursuit of global energy security.

Following three European meetings held in London, Oslo and Frankfurt, as well as an event in the United Arab Emirates held in Dubai, the Paris forum will focus discussions on the financing of African energy projects; on the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the African and European markets; and on the role that renewable energy and green hydrogen will continue to play in the industrialization and electrification of Africa. By showcasing projects, investment prospects and collaboration opportunities, the event will position Africa as a prime destination for French and European investment.

“We look forward to welcoming to Paris on June 1 a large group of government representatives from Africa, as well as key financiers and project promoters from across Europe,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive President of the AEC, noting that the meeting will also lay the foundations for the entry of new European players into the African market.

France has become an important financial ally of Africa domestically, offering finance for numerous energy projects in partnership with other European investors.

On the oil front, companies like TotalEnergies have been instrumental in moving forward E&P projects in nearly every oil-rich African country. After having operated for several years in the main producing countries such as Angola, Libya and Nigeria, the company is opening up other promising markets in Africa by developing projects such as the Lake Albert Development in Uganda; an ambitious exploration campaign off South Africa; and a major discovery in Namibia, among many others. The company is also making great strides in developing natural gas reserves through projects such as the Mozambique LNG project and the Luiperd and Brulpadda discoveries in South Africa.

France-based E&P firm Perenco has also strengthened its presence in Africa, acquiring assets in Chad, Congo, DRC and Cameroon and spearheading large-scale developments such as the Gabon LNG project.

On the energy and renewable energy front, companies such as Engie, a French multinational electric utility company, continue to move into the African energy sector, working closely with governments to expand electrification and renewable energy penetration. Operating in over 20 African countries, Engie has been responsible for expanding electricity generation and distribution and has made significant progress in accelerating renewable energy developments.

Additionally, energy producer EDF has also promoted generation and distribution with projects in Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon, South Africa, among other African countries.

Other E&P, utility and finance companies including Technip Energies, Schlumberger also reaffirmed their commitment to enhance local content by implementing various capacity building programs.

Over the years, France has strengthened its commitment to the continent, including a €6 million grant to the African Development Bank for the Africa Renewable Energy Initiative in 2016, €300 million in concessional financing at the South Africa through loan agreements in 2022 and a $92.63 million investment fund set up the same year to support solar power generation across Africa. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

