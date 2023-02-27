Home Business Africa: the Agenzia Ice training program for Italian SMEs is starting up again
Africa: the Agenzia Ice training program for Italian SMEs is starting up again

by admin

The third edition of the Abl – Africa Business Lab project will start again in March, the training course organized by the Ice Agency in collaboration with Sace and Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo and aimed at small and medium-sized Italian enterprises to present the opportunities offered by the different contexts of the African continent.

This year, the programme, which will take place virtually, includes two days of information meetings on 14 and 15 March 2023 for SMEs interested in operating on African markets with a more structured internationalization strategy, while a training course relating to the agri-food sector will be divided into three sessions scheduled for 22, 23 and 24 March, with the interventions of experts and professionals who will address the key issues for operating in Africa.

Following the training phase, the first eight companies selected in the merit ranking will benefit from an 8-hour individual coaching session, delivered between May and July by experts from the Ice Faculty, to define the strategy for entering one of the target markets.

For more information click here [da Redazione InfoAfrica]

