Africa: the Blue Economy as a lever for tourism development

Africa, which has about a third of the world‘s major international watersheds, faces significant economic opportunity. Indeed, the marine and coastal tourism sector of the continent has the potential to contribute over 100 billion dollars in revenues by 2030, according to a study recently published by the United Nations Environment Program (Unep).

The study, conducted with a focus on Africa’s private sector to strengthen its green agenda, highlights the often overlooked opportunities found in the coastal tourism sector.

Unep points out that the African landscape presents a diverse range of ecotourism opportunities, ranging from wildlife safaris and conservation-oriented tourism to sustainable agriculture and culinary experiences, all taking advantage of the continent’s rich wildlife heritage.

“Africa’s vast coasts offer excellent prospects in the blue economy. They generated $296 billion and 49 million jobs in 2018, and projections point to $576 billion and 127 million jobs by 2063 – about 5 percent of Africa’s working population,” the document reads in which specifies that “marine and coastal tourism, with a value of 80 billion dollars, exceeds the global average and strategic investments could yield 100 billion dollars and give jobs to 28 million people by 2030”.

However, amid these promising growth prospects, Africa’s blue economy is facing sustainability issues, including issues such as illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, which contribute to an estimated annual loss of 10 billions of dollars.

The document recalls that coastal and marine tourism accounts for at least 50% of total global tourism, making it a key economic sector for many small island developing states and several coastal nations. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our issue dedicated to the latest forecasted economic outlook for Africa:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

