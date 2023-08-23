Home » Africa: the Blue Economy as a lever for tourism development
Business

Africa: the Blue Economy as a lever for tourism development

by admin

Africa, which has about a third of the world‘s major international watersheds, faces significant economic opportunity. Indeed, the marine and coastal tourism sector of the continent has the potential to contribute over 100 billion dollars in revenues by 2030, according to a study recently published by the United Nations Environment Program (Unep).

The study, conducted with a focus on Africa’s private sector to strengthen its green agenda, highlights the often overlooked opportunities found in the coastal tourism sector.

Unep points out that the African landscape presents a diverse range of ecotourism opportunities, ranging from wildlife safaris and conservation-oriented tourism to sustainable agriculture and culinary experiences, all taking advantage of the continent’s rich wildlife heritage.

“Africa’s vast coasts offer excellent prospects in the blue economy. They generated $296 billion and 49 million jobs in 2018, and projections point to $576 billion and 127 million jobs by 2063 – about 5 percent of Africa’s working population,” the document reads in which specifies that “marine and coastal tourism, with a value of 80 billion dollars, exceeds the global average and strategic investments could yield 100 billion dollars and give jobs to 28 million people by 2030”.

However, amid these promising growth prospects, Africa’s blue economy is facing sustainability issues, including issues such as illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, which contribute to an estimated annual loss of 10 billions of dollars.

The document recalls that coastal and marine tourism accounts for at least 50% of total global tourism, making it a key economic sector for many small island developing states and several coastal nations. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

See also  Meloni: "Tax on banks? I decided". Pact with Salvini and warm autumn

© breaking latest news
Read our issue dedicated to the latest forecasted economic outlook for Africa:

You may also like

Anticipating Powell’s Dovishly Hawkish Speech: Impact on Gold...

Page not found | WiWo

Protinal Proagro to Acquire Arturo’s Fast Food Chain...

Timmermans leaves Brussels to dive into the elections...

Changzhou Declaration: Driving the High-Quality Development of Remote...

Is an electric car worth it? These are...

Technological Infrastructure and Advantages of National Electronic Payment...

Death of Colaninno, the future of Piaggio and...

Developers Support Extension of Business Hours and Promote...

It doesn’t get any greener at the car...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy