Home Business Africa: the continent must participate in global health security
Business

Africa: the continent must participate in global health security

by admin

The African continent must find ways to build “resilient health systems” capable of coping with growing threats to public health, such as the impacts of climate change on communities. Health officials from African countries said in a joint press release at the opening of an international health conference in the Rwandan capital, Kigali. International agencies report it.

It is the first time that a global health forum has been held in Africa with the aim of integrating the climate dimension into health policy-making and integrating the health dimension into the development of strategies to combat climate change.

Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, acting director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), said more investment is needed to build resilient health systems on the continent: “We know that multilateral systems have not always been fair to us, and the pandemic has reminded us of Africa’s rank in the global health hierarchy.” Ouma added that “while we recognize that African countries must also take responsibility for the lack of investment in their health systems, we must also recognize that the solutions put in place by African countries to address the continent’s challenges still require a certain level of commitment and global support, as there can be no global health security if Africa continues to be left behind”.

Ouma stressed the need to address health threats in Africa in a “more holistic” way, adding that “the current health situation on the continent is not sustainable”. Sabin Nsanzimana, Rwandan’s health minister, said that global climate change, which affects the quality of air, drinking water and food, represents a “serious permanent threat” to the health of populations. Matshidiso Moeti, regional director for Africa at the World Health Organization (WHO), said it was urgent to prioritize climate action as part of Africa’s health strategy: “Investments in health care are key for our economy, our communities and our national security. They’re not just a financial burden.”

See also  Iron ore ushered in strong supervision after abnormal price fluctuations, experts say this round of rise lacks fundamental support – yqqlm

The fifth edition of the Africa Health Agenda International Conference (Ahaic) is held under the theme “Resilient Health Systems for Africa: Rethinking the Future Now”. Participants discuss and explore opportunities for regional cooperation between African countries, the creation of common guidelines, governance structures and regulatory procedures in order to harmonize health systems and climate change adaptation and mitigation measures on the continent. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the need to strengthen African health systems: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/il-business-della-sanita

You may also like

Logistics industry: Why Swiss Post no longer wants...

Fairs, green light for the integration between Milan...

This is how penalties can be avoided

European energy efficiency agreement: here’s what will change

End pill screens!It is revealed that Apple iPhone...

Financial Education About The Stock Market And Economics...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, March 10th. The Svb crisis...

Dax under pressure after bad news from the...

Resolution 30 of 23/05/2022 – Participation in the...

The committee members called for the elimination of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy