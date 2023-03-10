The African continent must find ways to build “resilient health systems” capable of coping with growing threats to public health, such as the impacts of climate change on communities. Health officials from African countries said in a joint press release at the opening of an international health conference in the Rwandan capital, Kigali. International agencies report it.

It is the first time that a global health forum has been held in Africa with the aim of integrating the climate dimension into health policy-making and integrating the health dimension into the development of strategies to combat climate change.

Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, acting director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), said more investment is needed to build resilient health systems on the continent: “We know that multilateral systems have not always been fair to us, and the pandemic has reminded us of Africa’s rank in the global health hierarchy.” Ouma added that “while we recognize that African countries must also take responsibility for the lack of investment in their health systems, we must also recognize that the solutions put in place by African countries to address the continent’s challenges still require a certain level of commitment and global support, as there can be no global health security if Africa continues to be left behind”.

Ouma stressed the need to address health threats in Africa in a “more holistic” way, adding that “the current health situation on the continent is not sustainable”. Sabin Nsanzimana, Rwandan’s health minister, said that global climate change, which affects the quality of air, drinking water and food, represents a “serious permanent threat” to the health of populations. Matshidiso Moeti, regional director for Africa at the World Health Organization (WHO), said it was urgent to prioritize climate action as part of Africa’s health strategy: “Investments in health care are key for our economy, our communities and our national security. They’re not just a financial burden.”

The fifth edition of the Africa Health Agenda International Conference (Ahaic) is held under the theme “Resilient Health Systems for Africa: Rethinking the Future Now”. Participants discuss and explore opportunities for regional cooperation between African countries, the creation of common guidelines, governance structures and regulatory procedures in order to harmonize health systems and climate change adaptation and mitigation measures on the continent. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the need to strengthen African health systems: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/il-business-della-sanita