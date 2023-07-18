Africa: the continent stands out in the fight against HIV

In the fight against HIV there are some countries that have implemented effective policies better than others in containing infections and treating AIDS patients: Botswana, Rwanda, Eswatini, Tanzania and Zimbabwe are cited as examples by Unaids, the United Nations Program for HIV and AIDS to accelerate, intensify and coordinate global action against this disease.

In fact, these African countries have already achieved the so-called “95-95-95” targets: 95% of people living with HIV know their status, 95% of these people are on antiretroviral treatment and 95% of people being treated has a suppressed viral load (and therefore no longer transmits the virus). A further 16 countries, including eight in sub-Saharan Africa, home to 65 per cent of the world‘s HIV-positive people, are on track to achieve this goal. This was reported in a report by UNAIDS called “The way to put an end to AIDS”.

In 2022, every day, about 3,600 people were infected with HIV and half of them live in sub-Saharan Africa: the continent still bears the heaviest burden in the face of the epidemic, but it is also where progress is greater. Since 2010, the number of infections has decreased by 60% in Southern Africa and by half in West Africa.

Awareness programs in “model” African countries are community-based and do not stigmatize populations most at risk, such as homosexuals, sex workers or drug addicts. The governments of these countries also have programs that address inequalities and which, above all, benefit from adequate funding. In 2022, $20.8 billion was spent worldwide, 2.6% less than in 2021. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

