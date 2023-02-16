Home Business Africa: The continent’s potential for sustainable cotton production is remarkable
The main African producers of sustainable cotton are Tanzania, Uganda and Benin but Burkina Faso, Mali, Sudan, Chad and Ethiopia offer a “significant potential” for the development of a more profitable, environmentally friendly and socially responsible cotton sector. This can be learned from a recent report by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (Iisd), according to which Africa accounts for only 4% of cotton production certified according to voluntary sustainability standards (VSS) at global

Asia concentrates 92% of the world supply of cotton produced according to VSS standards, which have been established by various initiatives carried out by NGOs such as Better Cotton, Organic, Cotton made in Africa (CmiA) or Fairtrade: India, China and Turkey are major global players in the sustainable, environmentally friendly and socially responsible cotton industry. The report, which is based on data from the year 2019, also reveals that the main African producers of sustainable cotton are Tanzania, Uganda and Benin.

Among the least developed cotton-producing countries there are also Burkina Faso, Mali, Sudan, Chad and Ethiopia, which however offer “significant potential for the development of sustainable cotton production”, given the very limited adoption of voluntary standards of sustainability in these countries. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

