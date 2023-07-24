Africa: the Italian De Lorenzo calls ambassadors to develop youth skills

In recent days, the leading company in technical-professional training based in Rozzano De Lorenzo SpA opened the doors of its offices and production plants to a delegation of ambassadors from various African countries, belonging to the countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (Eac).

The group of ambassadors was composed of eminent personalities, including Lesotho Ambassador Thesele John Maseribane, Tanzanian Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, Zimbabwe Mietani Chauke, as well as representatives of Madagascar Tianamahefa Onipatsa Helinoro and Edmond Marie Ranaivosoloarimalala and Burundi Eddy Emery Bimenyimana.

The invitation by De Lorenzo SpA allowed the ambassadors to personally explore the solutions offered by the company and to evaluate how these could contribute to the development of youth skills in their respective countries.

During the visit, the ambassadors had the opportunity to examine different training equipment produced by De Lorenzo, embracing a wide range of sectors ranging from power engineering, renewable energy, automation to mechatronics. The tour not only allowed to highlight the equipment and technologies, but also to highlight De Lorenzo’s capabilities in providing turnkey solutions for Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET), as the company also stands out in the creation of TVET Centers of Excellence.

A significant moment of the visit was the donation by the president of the company, Luciano Prosperi, of a starter kit to each of the countries represented. These kits, composed of various equipment for technical and professional training, will be accompanied by installation and training services for teachers, so that they can make the most of the donated equipment.

The various embassies present appreciated the value of the visit, recognizing it as a fundamental step to address the urgent need for specific skills in today’s dynamic labor market and to promote self-entrepreneurship. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

