Africa: towards the entry of the African Union into the G20

The African Union (AU) will almost certainly join the G20 during the next summit, scheduled to start tomorrow in India. This was reported by Reuters, after India, Germany, Brazil and Canada expressed their explicit support while, in general, the formal and informal climate that prevails in international diplomacy suggests that there are no major obstacles for the entry of African Union in the G20.

According to Reuters, citing an anonymous AU official, the Union is expected to join the Group as a permanent member but it is unclear whether this decision will be announced at the G20 leaders’ summit, which will be held in the Indian capital this weekend.

The G20 currently includes 19 countries and the European Union. Members represent approximately 85% of global GDP, more than 75% of global trade and approximately two-thirds of the world‘s population. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

