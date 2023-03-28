US Vice President Kamala Harris began her first visit to Africa yesterday, a journey that will take her to Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. Harris will meet with political leaders, businessmen and representatives of civil society to deepen diplomatic relations and promote economic cooperation between the US and these countries.

The US Vice President’s visit is one of the highest-level visits to the continent since former US President Barack Obama. Harris landed the day before yesterday in Accra, the capital of Ghana, and will then go to Dar es Salaam and Lusaka.

Since the beginning of the year, American political-diplomatic activity in Africa has been intense, with trips by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the wife of President Joe Biden, Jill Biden, and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield who have visited several countries on the continent. China‘s growing influence on the African continent is the reason behind these visits: The United States is concerned about China‘s growing economic presence in Africa and wants to promote more private investment in the continent to advance trade relations.

The US exported $26.7 billion of goods and products to Africa in 2021 and, in the same year, imported $37.6 billion of goods from Africa, with the privilege of importing products duty-free in dozens of countries. countries of the continent. In 2011, US exports to the continent amounted to about $32.8 billion and imports to about $93 billion. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

