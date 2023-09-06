Africa: via al programma AfDb “Youth Adapt”

The president of the African Development Bank (AfDb), Akinwumi Adesina, announced in Nairobi, Kenya, the launch of a climate adaptation initiative worth a billion dollars, in favor of young Africans. According to Adesina, the initiative called “Youth Adapt” will be launched in collaboration with the Global Center for Adaptation, covering several African countries.

The AfDB chairman made the announcement at the African Youth Climate Assembly, held ahead of the African Climate Summit, which kicked off yesterday with the ministerial segment plenary. In the presence of Kenyan President Willaim Ruto, who spoke at the conference, the AfDb official said that “Youth Adapt” provides initial funding for ideas and businesses led by young people. Adesina also recalled that the program has already financed, in the past, more than 33 companies of young Africans in 19 countries, some of which have expanded even further and recorded more than 200% of the profits. “We did it in 33 companies from 19 countries. And I can say that these companies have increased their profits by 200% and 20% of them are expanding their business to other parts of Africa,” she said.

According to the official, investments of four million dollars have been made to support the ideas and businesses of young people.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the plenary of the ministerial segment in Nairobi, the commissioner of the African Union (AU), Josefa Sacko indicated climate change as a “pandemic” and a stress for the African economy, because it forces governments to abandon development processes, recalling that many African governments use around 2% of their funds to invest in climate disasters and adaptation projects on the continent.

Josefa Sacko, head of the African Union’s Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Environment portfolio, added that climate change was also causing economic losses amounting to around 5% of the continent’s annual gross domestic product (GDP). “Together we aim to elevate the climate change discourse and rally support for a financial architecture specifically tailored for Africa, while also keeping in mind the resilience and survival of the continent’s abundant resources as it accelerates the transition to a change-resilient economy. economy, climate”, underlined the representative of the AU in charge of the Agriculture, rural development, blue economy and environment portfolio.

Under the motto “Promoting Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World”, the Nairobi Summit will also focus on showcasing innovative green growth and climate finance solutions in Africa and the world. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

