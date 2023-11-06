Africa: with the Mattei Plan, Italy is committed to building an equitable partnership with the continent

A document of six pages and seven articles: this is the law decree called Piano Mattei approved by the Council of Ministers and of which InfoAfrica has obtained a copy.

With the adoption of the “Italy-Africa Strategic Plan: Piano Mattei”, the Italian government has inaugurated a new era of cooperation with the African continent through. This strategic programmatic document, which takes its name from the illustrious Enrico Mattei, an Italian pioneer in the energy sector, marks a decisive step towards a renewed and fairer partnership between Italy and African states.

The “Mattei Plan” aims to build a new partnership between Italy and the states of the African continent, with the aim of promoting common development that is sustainable and long-lasting. The plan embraces a holistic vision that includes the political, economic, social, cultural and security dimensions, and is committed to encouraging the sharing and active participation of African States in the definition and implementation of the planned interventions.

Among the areas of intervention and action priorities of the Mattei Plan, key sectors are highlighted such as development cooperation, the promotion of exports and investments, education and professional training, research and innovation, and health . Particular emphasis is placed on agriculture and food security, the supply and sustainable exploitation of natural resources, environmental protection and adaptation to climate change. The plan does not overlook the importance of modernizing and strengthening infrastructure, including digital ones, and enhances the development of the energy partnership, with a focus on renewable sources.

An innovative aspect of the Mattei Plan is the support for entrepreneurship, in particular youth and female entrepreneurship, and the promotion of employment. Furthermore, the plan is committed to preventing and combating irregular immigration, addressing one of the most pressing challenges of our time.

The law decree, in articles 2 and 3, also announces the creation of a “Control Room for the Mattei Plan”, a body chaired by the President of the Council of Ministers and destined to become the operational fulcrum for strengthening relations between the Italy and the African continent. The control room, which sees the participation of key figures from the Italian political and economic panorama, was established to ensure effective implementation of the “Mattei Plan”.

The composition of the control room is representative of “an inclusive and multidisciplinary approach”: in addition to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who assumes the vice-presidency, other ministers participate, the President of the Conference of Regions and of the autonomous provinces, the director of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, the presidents of ICE-Agenzia, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA, and SACE SpA. Added to these are representatives of publicly held companies, the academic and research world , civil society and the third sector, as well as experts in the subjects covered. Furthermore, the decree provides that, within six months before the expiry of the Mattei Plan and whenever the need arises, the control room will begin the process of updating the Plan. This ensures that the Mattei Plan remains a dynamic document, capable of adapting to changing circumstances and the emerging needs of the partnership between Italy and Africa.

According to Article 4 of the decree, Italian Ministers are required to provide, within sixty days of the entry into force of the decree, a detailed report containing a list of initiatives already planned or underway aimed at African states, with a precise description of the financial resources allocated and the expected implementation times. Furthermore, Ministers are invited to propose actions to strengthen existing initiatives and to launch new initiatives, including through the reprogramming of already available funds, and to suggest lines of action and reforms to improve the effectiveness of Italian-African collaboration.

The legislative decree that gives life to the “Mattei Plan” also establishes, in article 5, the creation of a dedicated “mission structure”, located within the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. This structure is designed to provide essential organizational and strategic support for the implementation and monitoring of the cooperation plan with the African continent. From a financial point of view, the mission structure has an annual budget of 500,000 euros for the hiring of experts, and the total funding of its activities is expected to be 2,643,949.28 euros per year starting from 2024. These funds will be found through a corresponding reduction in expenditure foreseen by other budget items, thus guaranteeing a neutral impact on the state budget. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Share this: Facebook

X

