African press review: the president of Ecowas visits the coup regimes – International Affairs

Since the International Criminal Court issued the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin for crimes against humanity one wondered how the government of South Africa would have behaved if the Russian president had presented himself to the vertice Brics in programma a Johannesburg from 22 to 24 August. Indeed, every signatory to the Rome Statute, which established the International Criminal Court, would be required to arrest the Russian president should he enter its territory. Putin solved the problem by deciding not to go to South Africa in order not to jeopardize the smooth running of the event. In his place will be the foreign minister Sergey Lavrov. According to the South African ambassador Anil Sooklal, the decision would have been taken in agreement between Russia and South Africa so as not to create problems for the government in Pretoria.

The murder of Chérubin Okende

The circumstances of the death of the deputy and former minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo Chérubin Okende, close to the opposition, are still unclear. Before the grisly discovery of the body of the deputy bullet-riddled in a jeep in Kinshasa, the family members had reported the kidnapping of Okende before the Constitutional Court of the country. At a press conference, the Prosecutor General at the Court of Cassation noted that a relative of the deceased had been arrested. An arrest which, however, does not convince the opposition and does not solve a crime whose features are increasingly those of a political murder just a few months before the December elections.

Confirmed the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg

Numerous African leaders are expected in St. Petersburg for the second Russia-Africa summit to be held on 27 and 28 July. Since the first meeting held in Sochi, and co-chaired by Egyptian President al-Sisi, many things have changed. The forum aims to deepen existing partnerships in the area of ​​security and economic exchanges and create new ones in the fields of technology, culture and health. The summit is expected to end with a political declaration approved by consensus. The African continent is acquiring more and more importance in the international arena and appears more and more “courted” by the major powers as evidenced by the similar summits held with Japan, China and the United States. The event will also be an opportunity for Putin to see South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after the BRICS summit from which he will be absent.

The president of Ecowas visits the coup regimes

The President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Talon will visit official in the regimes of coup states of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, which represent the anti-French bloc within the organization and which are opposed to the one traditionally in the pro-Western orbit. The trips have the aim of realigning the two opposing blocks within Ecowas.

An agreement has been found between the EU and Tunisia

An agreement between the EU and Tunisia was finalized on Sunday 16 July, focused on the fight against irregular immigration and which aims to financially support Tunis. “The EU forced to rely on Tunisia”, headlines Le Pointe Afrique. Ursula Von der Layen, commenting on the agreement, refers to the five pillars on which it is based: “macroeconomic stability, trade and investment, green energy transition, union of people, migration and mobility”. At a financial level, the agreement provides for a loan of 105 million euros aimed at combating irregular immigration. The EU has also promised direct budget aid of 150 million euros, a promise that will be linked to the unblocking of the agreement between Tunisia and the IMF.

Alongside the enthusiasm shown by European leaders, a mobilization of European and African NGOs to stop EU action which, beyond good words, is cynical and blind to the human rights violations perpetrated by Tunisia against irregular migrants.

Romdhane Ben Amor, spokesman for the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), argues that the agreement primarily benefits Europeans. Immigration problems will not be solved and the Tunisians will not benefit from the agreement. Indeed, in the end it will be Tunisia that will have to bear the greatest costs for border control and for the training of the people whose skills will be required by the EU.

On the other hand, the Algerian newspaper “El Watan” reports a report by Human Rights Watch which documents the violations of human rights and the mistreatment of sub-Saharan immigrants perpetrated by the government of Tunis.

Tierno Monénembo, one of the most important African writers, also denounces the racism and human rights violations of Saied’s government.

