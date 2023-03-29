Tops

2007: 16 years ago, Migros pulled off a coup. The retailer announced a stake in Denner at the time. Two years later, the discounter was taken over entirely. Since then, the business has developed well, Denner’s sales have increased by almost a quarter under the Migros umbrella.

2012: Migros has taken a step forward with another investment: In 2012 it bought a 30 percent stake in the online retailer Digitec Galaxus, and the stake was increased to 70 percent in 2015. With this transaction, Migros has gained a lot of experience in online business.

Legend: Size is not everything: in 2019, Migros separated from several subsidiaries, including the Glatt center in Wallisellen.

Keystone/GORAN BASIC



2019: Migros informed about the sale of several subsidiaries. Globus, Interio, Glattzentrum, Gries Deco Group (Depot) and m-way. The sale brought additional funds to the group and will result in a record profit of 1.8 billion Swiss francs in 2020. The sale was a turning point – an admission that size alone does not bring the desired success.

2020 bis 2022: The pandemic was a major challenge for Migros and the other retailers. There was a rush to stores, delays in deliveries and shortages. Migros and the other retailers coped well with the crisis and gained sympathy.

Legend: The pandemic poses major challenges for the retail giant, which Migros masters with ease: rush to the shops, delivery delays and bottlenecks.

Keystone/Corona MICHAEL BUHOLZER



2022: The whole of Switzerland was talking about Migros: should it sell alcohol – should it include wine and beer in its range? So far this has been taboo. The voting and the discussion could be considered a success as a lot of attention was generated. A marketing ploy. At the same time, the vote was also a flop.

Flops

1999: Shortly before the turn of the millennium, competitor Coop merged the then 14 regional cooperatives and has since been considered more agile, flexible and powerful. Migros continues to run ten legally independent regional cooperatives, which leads to duplication.

2008: Migros took a stake in Charles Vögele – with up to a quarter of the shares. The participation is referred to as a pure financial investment. However, the retailer had ambitions in the clothing business – an important part of the range. In 2013, the clothing chain Schild was also taken over via Globus. Then there was a turnaround: the stake in Vögele was sold at great losses, Schild was sold – and the Migros supermarkets also withdrew from the fashion business.

Legend: Fashion wasn’t Migros’ thing: acquisitions and holdings had to be reversed, and ambitions in the clothing business had to be buried.

Keystone-7MARTIN RUETSCHI



2019: scandal at the regional Migros cooperative Neuchâtel-Freiburg. The tip is said to have enriched itself. The conflict with the headquarters in Zurich escalated. There were complaints from both sides, a ballot box vote was manipulated. The affair exposed weaknesses in corporate governance.

2022: The relationship between the regional cooperatives and the head office in Zurich cooled off. Migros boss Fabrice Zumbrunnen announced his resignation after only five years at the top. The strategy remained unclear.

Legend: The alcohol question as a double-edged sword: it separates management from customers and former bosses. As a PR coup, however, it plays into the company’s hands.

Keystone/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE



It is an open secret that the management wants to include alcohol in the range, but there is resistance – including from the former bosses. A vote rejects the sale of alcohol – a defeat for the leadership. However, the public debate could also be seen as a success.