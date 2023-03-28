electricity prices

After 4 billion rescue package: report relieves Axpo management “No significant deficiencies or objections”: The external report on the audit of Axpo’s management in connection with the federal emergency loan relieves the management. But there is room for improvement.

An external report shows that Axpo acted professionally in connection with the emergency loan. Keystone

There was a lot of excitement at the beginning of September: the Federal Council had to rush to help Axpo with a 4 billion emergency loan because of the crisis in the European electricity market. The energy company threatened to run out of money. However, Axpo has not had to withdraw any money to date, as it announced on Tuesday.

On the same day, it also published an external investigation report. The Axpo shareholders – these are the cantons of north-eastern Switzerland and the cantonal utilities – decided on this last December. The auditor Deloitte then examined, among other things, the reasons for applying for the loan.

Loan applied for to secure Swiss electricity production

The report shows that “no significant deficiencies or objections” were found, according to the statement. Axpo’s risk and liquidity management works and the processes for applying for a federal credit line in the context of the international energy crisis last autumn were handled “professionally”.

Deloitte also confirms that the emergency loan was requested to secure Swiss electricity production. This is due to price movements in the past year that were “highly” exceptional. At the same time, the activities in the international trading business would have provided “significant” liquidity – and thus counteracted the crisis.

Shareholders grant discharge

However, the auditor also sees room for improvement. This involves, for example, refining the risk management system or reporting. Axpo intends to take up these suggestions and implement them.

The shareholders meanwhile took note of the report at their general meeting on Monday. Based on the findings, they expressed their confidence in the board of directors and management.