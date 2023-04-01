Investigation relieves SRF employees – Patrizia Laeri criticizes: “Witnesses were not interviewed” An external specialist agency has acquitted an SRF employee of allegations of sexual harassment. The accusation came from journalist Patrizia Laeri. The media union SSM has criticized the investigation.

An external investigation has exonerated a current SRF executive from the allegation of sexual harassment. Bild: Keystone

At the beginning of February, the Swiss media world was shaken. First, journalist Anuschka Roshani explained that she had been the victim of sexism and bullying at “Magazine” for years. Then business journalist Patrizia Laeri made serious allegations against an employee of Swiss Radio and Television (SRF), who today holds a managerial position. He is said to have sexually molested her as an intern 20 years ago.