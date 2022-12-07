On December 7, BYD shares (Hong Kong stocks) rose by more than 5%, and BYD rose by nearly 3%.

On the news, the executive vice president of BYD said that BYD plans to build an electric vehicle factory in Europe,We are doing due diligence, and BYD also has strong support from Berkshire Hathaway.

Regarding the support of “Berkshire Hathaway”, no detailed information has been disclosed, but some time ago, Berkshire, a company owned by Buffett, sold the shares of BYD shares many times in succession.

According to a document disclosed by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Buffett has reduced his holdings of BYD’s H shares five times. Since August this year, he has reduced his holdings and has cashed out approximately HK$10.268 billion (approximately RMB 9.343 billion).

As for the establishment of factories in Europe, it is related to BYD’s European business. At the previous Paris Motor Show, BYD brought three electric models Tang, Han and Yuan PLUS (the local model is named BYD ATTO 3) to the Paris Motor Show.

Among them, the European pre-sale price of Yuan PLUS (ATTO 3) is 38,000 euros, or about 270,000 yuan; the European pre-sale price of BYD Han and Tang is 72,000 euros, or about 510,000 yuan. After the auto show, the three models started to be delivered to European countries.

In addition, BYD has also signed a contract with SIXT, the largest car rental company in Germany. SIXT will purchase at least 100,000 new energy vehicles from BYD in the next six years.

It is precisely because of the huge demand for BYD’s new energy vehicles in the European market,It also prompted BYD to build a complete vehicle plant in Europe to deliver more efficiently.