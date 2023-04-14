Small investors can invest in forests and solar parks via the Econos platform. Then the financial regulator reprimanded the model – with serious consequences for the fintech.

Econos is a financial platform through which you can – or could – invest in forests from an amount of 100 euros. Because now the investment platform is closing, how Finance Forward first reported. Accordingly, Econos, which Rocket Internet co-founder Alexander Samwer helped build financially, is said to have had problems with the Bafin. The resulting image damage is said to have been so great that the business is now to be completely discontinued.

The incident between Econos and the Bafin happened at the end of 2022. At that time, according to Finance Forward, the financial supervisory authority interfered with one of the fintech’s twelve financial products. Investors are said not to have been sufficiently protected against risks. As a result, the Bafin prohibited the sale of this product. And made this public in a statement – ​​allegedly without having discussed this with Econos beforehand or having given the fintech the opportunity to comment. As Finance Forward writes, a faux pas by the financial regulator.

Image damage due to Bafin reprimand

As a result, damage to the image of Econonos is said to have occurred. Even the well-known advice portal Stiftung Warentest warned against “highly risky” investments via the investment platform. This is said to have made new customer business difficult. So much so that the Econos business Samwer is said to have become too expensive at some point. Hence, according to Finance Forward, his decision to shut down the business.

Econos was founded in 2021 by former consultants Theresa Hauck and Michael Krause. Alexander Samwer provided the necessary seed funding for founding the company via his investment vehicle Pelion Green Future. In doing so, he supported the founding duo that wanted to make forest investments suitable for the masses. Because investments in forests tend to be expensive and the entry hurdles are high with six to seven-digit investment sums. This also means that forest investments have so far primarily been reserved for institutional investors such as credit institutions and hedge funds.

In order to provide small investors with sustainable investment opportunities such as forest investments, Econos divided forests and forest portfolios into small digital shares, so-called tokens. In technical jargon one also speaks of tokenized venture capital shares. But the fintech also had investments in the areas of solar, battery storage and wind power on offer. Investors could then purchase these shares. With the business closure, customers should now have their invested capital returned within two weeks. Interest included, writes Finance Forward.