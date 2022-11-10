After banning Tesla negatively, Musk called on other car companies to advertise on Twitter: “As fair as possible”

On November 10th, Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly said that Tesla’s competitors should continue to advertise on Twitter after he bought the social media company Twitter.He promised not to give Tesla an unfair advantage as he leads both companies.

Musk said he wanted auto industry executives to be more active on Twitter, which he said would be “as fair as possible.”

Now the Boss of Twitter has become Musk, the boss of Tesla, which also makes Twitter indirectly a “competitor” of other car companies. The change of Twitter boss has also made other car companies dare not advertise easily.

Earlier, General Motors issued a statement saying,General Motors will suspend advertising on Twitter as Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken over the social platform.

Ford said the same in a subsequent statement, with Ford’s North American head of product communications saying, “Ford is not currently advertising on Twitter, and we need to continue to evaluate where it goes under new ownership.”

What’s more, the safety advocacy group Project Dawn reportedly claimed that Twitter had limited the group’s tweets critical of Tesla.

This also means that the Twitter platform will ban negative news about Tesla, which is obviously not fair to other car companies. There are views that it is difficult for car companies to continue to advertise on social platforms owned by competitors.

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”