Home » After Binance, Coinbase is now being targeted by the US Securities and Exchange Commission
Business

After Binance, Coinbase is now being targeted by the US Securities and Exchange Commission

by admin
After Binance, Coinbase is now being targeted by the US Securities and Exchange Commission

“You can’t just ignore the rules because you don’t like them or because you prefer different rules: the consequences for investors are far too great,” said the SEC’s Gurbir Grewal. Coinbase has always known that it offers regulated securities, but has never acted. Coinbase reports on request that the company sees the SEC’s actions endangering the competitiveness of the USA in the crypto sector. And further: “In the meantime, we will continue to conduct our business as usual,” says Paul Grewal, who leads the legal department at Coinbase and has the same surname.

See also  The bet on medical beauty has another twists and turns, and the internal conflicts among shareholders of East China Pharmaceutical's subsidiary draws regulatory attention | East China Medicine | Ningbo City | East China_Sina Technology

You may also like

Safran: Possible $1bn deal to acquire division of...

Zhang Guoqing emphasizes strengthening innovation drive, promoting transformation...

Queues on the A10, Autofiori will remove building...

This West German city has some of the...

Sky effect on state coffers: 20.5 billion in...

Sec, another heavy accusation in the crypto world:...

Momentum: What it is and how it can...

Resolution 75 of 05/22/2023 – Authorization for the...

Based on the existing foundation, enlarge the characteristic...

BF signs agreements to cultivate 900 hectares in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy