After Binance, Coinbase is now being targeted by the US Securities and Exchange Commission

“You can’t just ignore the rules because you don’t like them or because you prefer different rules: the consequences for investors are far too great,” said the SEC’s Gurbir Grewal. Coinbase has always known that it offers regulated securities, but has never acted. Coinbase reports on request that the company sees the SEC’s actions endangering the competitiveness of the USA in the crypto sector. And further: “In the meantime, we will continue to conduct our business as usual,” says Paul Grewal, who leads the legal department at Coinbase and has the same surname.