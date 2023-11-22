After Binance, SEC also drags Kraken to court

These developments are once again focusing attention on the US Federal Reserve. The Fed is expected to keep interest rates stable at its September 20 meeting after raising them in 11 of the last 12 meetings. The current interest rate is in a range of 5.25 to 5.5 percent, the highest level in 22 years. Economists believe the Fed is paying particular attention to core inflation. Last month, prices were driven primarily by rising energy costs, which was also noticeable at gas stations. Gasoline prices rose 6.6 percent in August compared to the previous month, data from the US Automobile Association (AAA) show. At the central bank meeting in Jackson Hole at the end of August, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell did not clearly announce whether he would raise interest rates again in the winter. Market participants are hoping that the end of the interest rate hikes is in sight.

