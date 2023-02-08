Home Business After Blizzard shut down the national server, the CEO said: The game industry is dominated by Asia and the competition between the East and the West is unbalanced.
After Blizzard shut down the national server, the CEO said: The game industry is dominated by Asia and the competition between the East and the West is unbalanced.

After Blizzard shut down the national server, the CEO said: The game industry is dominated by Asia and the competition between the East and the West is unbalanced.

After Blizzard shut down the national server, the CEO said: the game industry is dominated by Asia and the competition between the East and the West is not balanced

On January 24, the cooperation agreement between Blizzard and Netease officially expired. At present, games such as “World of Warcraft”, “Hearthstone”, “Diablo III”, “StarCraft II”, “Warcraft III: Remastered Edition”, “Heroes of the Storm” and so on All have been discontinued.

However, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick doesn’t seem to care about this. He didn’t talk about this topic at all in his latest media conversation, but focused on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Pointing out that most regulators don’t understand our industry, Kotick emphasized that American and European companies don’t really count now, and that it’s Japanese and Chinese companies that dominate the gaming industry.

For example, he said that Tencent is the world‘s largest game company and operates locally like a fish in water; Sony and Nintendo have top studios and massive IP resources.

In other words, he believes that the game industry should not be led by the nose by Asian companies. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is precisely to better participate in the competition.

Kotick finally warned the British regulators that they should face up to the East-West competition pattern in the game industry, and don’t send themselves into the abyss of death valley by killing Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which will also ruin a large number of jobs.

