After break with Taiwan: Honduras opens embassy in China

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) – Honduras opened an embassy in Beijing after breaking diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Chinese state media reported on Sunday that the embassy was inaugurated by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Eduardo Enrique Reina.

The President of the Central American country, Xiomara Castro, is currently on a five-day visit to China. After a first stop in Shanghai, the left-wing politician will also meet with head of state and party leader Xi Jinping in the capital Beijing.