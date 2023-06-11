Home » After break with Taiwan: Honduras opens embassy in China
Business

After break with Taiwan: Honduras opens embassy in China

by admin
After break with Taiwan: Honduras opens embassy in China

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) – Honduras opened an embassy in Beijing after breaking diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Chinese state media reported on Sunday that the embassy was inaugurated by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Eduardo Enrique Reina.

The President of the Central American country, Xiomara Castro, is currently on a five-day visit to China. After a first stop in Shanghai, the left-wing politician will also meet with head of state and party leader Xi Jinping in the capital Beijing.

See also  Sunshine Property Insurance takes multiple measures to provide excellent long-term care insurance services

You may also like

Florence, missing child: “I have the little one”....

St.Galler Health Yourself wins starting field diamond

Tunisia, democracy lessons for the EU from dictator...

The power battery conference with a contract value...

Luxury brands are turning their backs on social...

CS end and the consequences for shareholders and...

Playing back the time, presenting the aesthetics of...

Unemployment rate falls further in May

There is a global turning point

Dare to Create Unbounded Beauty and Persistence, Kohler...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy