After chip crisis & Co.: More discounts – bottlenecks on the new car market overcome

More discounts – bottlenecks on the new car market overcome

Electric models ID3 and ID4 from VW. Customers can once again look forward to higher price reductions when buying a new car

When buying a new car, customers have more room for negotiation. The manufacturers have ramped up production again and now have to provide buying incentives.

According to a recent market study, bottlenecks on the German new car market are a thing of the past. Manufacturers and dealers lured customers in June with cheap package deals and higher price reductions, reports the Duisburg “Center Automotive Research”. “The chip crisis, long waiting times and scarcity of new cars are foreign words again,” summed up CAR director Ferdinand Dudenhöffer. Within ten months the market had turned around with car production starting up again. The increased supply is also meeting demand that has been dampened by inflation.

With the price reductions openly advertised on the Internet, VW in particular screwed up the prices for the electric models ID3 and ID4, which recently had to struggle with sales problems. According to the study, the cars can now be ordered including the environmental bonus at a discount of 24 or 21 percent on the list price. The average price reduction for the 30 best-selling cars with combustion engines was 17.2 percent.

According to the study, car subscriptions, including insurance, are becoming increasingly important for the private customer market. 834 of these packages were offered in June, more than ever before in a single month. In May there were 772 offers. According to CAR calculations, the subscriptions are usually cheaper than buying a new car in terms of monthly costs. The waiting times for the subscription cars would have been further reduced.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to "on", you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

