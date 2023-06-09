After Ciani also Orlando pacifist. Pd, split before the Europeans? Inside

Orlando in fact admits, as Ciani says, that there are pacifist positions in the Democratic Party, not only that: they should not be “excommunicated”

More fuel on the fire. The Democratic Party is now a powder keg that risks exploding. To support the words “pacifist” and doubts about sending weapons to Ukraine by Paul Ciani, new deputy group leader in the Chamber not registered at Democratic partythe declarations of Andrew Orlandoa party big who supported Elly Schlein in the primary.

Subscribe to the newsletter

