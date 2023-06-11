After CMA blockade: Activision Blizzard is allowed to join Microsoft in the legal dispute

Microsoft can now count on support in the legal dispute with the British competition authority over the Activision deal. Publisher Activision Blizzard has permission to join the negotiations. The British competition and market supervisory authority, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has so far blocked the takeover.

Criticism of the takeover blockade

while the The EU Commission has already waved Microsoft’s takeover of Activision Blizzard through further negotiations are pending for the Xbox manufacturer in Great Britain. Although the CMA has regarding of the console market no concerns and these already excluded – however, blocked the takeover, because Microsoft could not allay fears of supremacy in the cloud gaming sector. Earlier this month, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida commented on the problems of cloud gaming.

Microsoft has appealed the CMA’s decision. Representatives of the British authority and Microsoft President Brad Smith want to meet for the first talks as part of London Tech Week next week. Smith had already met with the British finance minister for talks on Tuesday. Earlier in the week, Smith said he wanted to address the regulator’s concerns and previously sharply criticized the CMA’s decision: “The European Union is more attractive for starting a business if one day you want to sell it”.

Hearing before the Court of Appeals

In the hearing scheduled for tomorrow before the Competition Appeal Tribunal, Activision Blizzard participates, reports Reuters. The Diablo IV-Publisher is now able to explain his arguments before the tribunal. The Court of Appeals has the power to overturn the CMA’s rulings and could allow the proposed record-breaking $69 billion takeover despite concerns from the CMA. As an “extreme” measure, Microsoft has already discussed the withdrawal of Activision Blizzard from Great Britain.

However, Microsoft still faces a major hurdle in the US. The US equivalent of the CMA, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), also wants to stop the takeover of Activision Blizzard – A first hearing of evidence is scheduled for August 2nd. Microsoft already had the acquisition announced in January 2022. The successful first-person shooter Activision’s “Call of Duty” came under discussion and concern from Sony always in focus.

