After Corona, cash is back in first place

After Corona, cash is back in first place

No more cash: “Coin” is back in first place after Corona – but for how long?

In the corona pandemic, cashless payments have become significantly more important. But now it’s clear that “coins” are the most popular means of payment again. In terms of sales, however, another one has the edge. And the mattress is also experiencing a revival.

Is again the most popular means of payment in Switzerland: cash. Debit and credit cards come next.

Suddenly cash was no longer of any use. When the shops reopened after the corona lockdown, cashless payments were enforced for hygiene reasons. On the one hand, this is because fewer and fewer shops or restaurants accepted cash, as a survey by the Swiss National Bank showed a year ago. On the other hand, by gradually raising the exemption limit for contactless payments without entering a PIN to CHF 100 with the “Kärtli”. In addition, online trading has steadily gained in importance in recent years.

