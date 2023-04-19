After Covid, GDP in China is growing again: what the data say

TAIPEI. Without the tight shackles of restrictions imposed by Xi Jinping’s zero Covid strategy, China is running again. Published data on gross domestic product for the first quarter: growth accelerates to +4.5% on an annual basis. Still lower than the government forecast for the full year (5%), but well above the 4% market forecast. And in any case unexpected in the face of the pandemic stalemate that actually ended only in January. The figure is well above the +2.9% recorded at the end of 2022, a year characterized by draconian closures and lockdowns. The reopening decided in December and completed by around mid-January on the front of internal movements has given new life to the Chinese economy. In two and a half months of normality, the first since the end of 2019 and the explosion of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is giving more than comforting signals in Beijing. The pace of growth is the fastest since that of the first quarter of 2022 and retail sales are also doing very well, reaching their highest in almost two years in March. Growth is in fact 10.6% in the third month of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, which however was already beginning to fall victim to far-reaching closures which then resulted in the great Shanghai lockdown in April last year. However, the data is very encouraging, given that household consumption had contracted in the last four months of 2022. The rebound in January and February became even more decisive in March, a sign that consumer confidence seems to be on the rise after the internal situation on the health and regulatory front has returned to being stable. Domestic travel has increased sharply, even if it has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. Restaurants and commercial operators are finally breathing.

However, the road to “stability”, the Chinese Communist Party’s mantra on the economic front during the recent legislative “two sessions”, still presents some obstacles. Industrial production grew by 3.9% in March: an excellent increase compared to the +2.4% in January and February, but in this case the figure is lower than expected by 4.4%. The quarterly aggregate result is +3% with still room for improvement. Mixed signals also from unemployment, which fell to 5.3% in March compared to 5.6% in February. But it remains quite high for young people aged between 16 and 24: 19.6%.

Another unknown factor is the real estate sector. The crisis of recent years has not yet been resolved and the whole sector suffers from a still weak demand, disheartened by the vicissitudes of large developers such as Evergrande and by a debt model which has often led to the payment of apartments delivered late or still not delivered. On investments, a slowdown was reported in March in the primary sector (+0.5% against +1.5% in the first two months of the year) and tertiary sector (3.6% against 3.8%).

In short, it is not yet certain that China will be able to reach its prudent annual growth target, set at 5%. Even if positive signs in this sense are coming from the first three months. According to the International Monetary Fund, the People’s Republic will eventually grow by 5.2%. While the Party tries to achieve its mantra: stability.