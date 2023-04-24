After CS takeover by UBS – the patient Credit Suisse is still in the hospital – News

Clients are still running away from Credit Suisse. 61 billion francs in assets were withdrawn again in the first quarter. That is only half as much as in the last quarter of 2022 – but a trend reversal has not occurred to this day, as CS writes clearly in the statement this morning.

This means that the Credit Suisse patient is still in the hospital – maybe even in the intensive care unit. Because as long as the bank loses customers and deposits, it becomes weaker every day – and is worth less every day for UBS, which should take it over in the near future.

Lost money in almost every division

Credit Suisse is still bringing 1253 billion dollars in client assets into the forced marriage with UBS – but if CS cannot finally stop the outflow, it could be even less by the time of the takeover. One might argue that UBS didn’t pay much for its competitor at CHF 3 billion – but the challenges for UBS management are enormous.

How badly Credit Suisse is doing can also be seen from the fact that the bank lost money in almost all areas in the first three months. For the year as a whole, CS is expecting another annual loss.

Profit distorts view of true health

The double-digit billion profit, which the once proud bank reported for the first quarter, distorts the view of the true state of health of CS: The 12.4 billion quarterly profit only comes about because CS used the AT1 bonds that had become worthless as part of the takeover by UBS as income – since she does not have to repay this debt. However, this does not change the bad health of the patient Credit Suisse.