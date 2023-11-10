After CS takeover – UBS: Loss in the third quarter – News

The major bank UBS posted a pre-tax loss of $255 million (almost 230 million francs) in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted for integration costs due to the takeover of Credit Suisse (CS), it would be a profit of $844 million (almost 760 million francs), as the bank announced. This quarter is the first in which CS is fully included. The bottom line is that the new UBS Group posted a loss of 785 million US dollars (almost 707 million francs) in the third quarter.

According to the statement, the situation at Credit Suisse has continued to stabilize. For the first time since the first quarter of 2022, new money inflows were generated in CS’s asset management in one quarter. The bank spoke of its efforts to recover assets from CS customers. Overall, the UBS Group acquired a net new money inflow of $22 billion in its core business, global asset management, in the third quarter.

Assessment by SRF business editor Sven Zaugg

«UBS has arrived at reality. It posted a loss of almost $800 million in the third quarter. A loss that, after the record result of $29 billion in the previous quarter, shows one thing above all: the integration of Credit Suisse is a feat of strength – it costs money and requires patience.

Quite simply: integrating CS is complicated. For example, staff cuts are being made and people have to leave the company. At the same time, UBS is investing millions in female managers that it wants to retain in order to achieve its goals. And that doesn’t always work, as prominent departures have shown recently.

In addition: UBS is still working hard to dismantle CS’s poison cabinet piece by piece. But it will take a while before the billions of these unpleasant CS positions disappear completely. The construction sites are as numerous as they are challenging. At least: The outflow of money at CS could be stopped. New money is even flowing in again. Proof that investors trust the new UBS.”

As of the end of September, UBS managed assets totaling $5,373 billion at the overall bank level. At the end of June it was still 5,530 billion.

UBS boss Sergio Ermotti was very pleased that the bank achieved a positive adjusted result in the first full quarter since taking over CS. “We look to the future with confidence because we are building an even stronger and more secure UBS that all important stakeholder groups can be proud of.”

Uncertain economic situation

UBS is currently cautious about the market environment. The outlook for economic growth, asset valuations and market volatility remains difficult to assess, it said. And ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, further increased the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook.

UBS cut around 4,000 jobs in the third quarter

UBS is moving forward with the integration of former competitor Credit Suisse. In the third quarter alone, the merged major bank said it cut more than 4,000 jobs worldwide.

It is also reporting billions in cost savings and is already ahead of its own plan. Compared to the combined workforce at the end of 2022 at the then separate companies UBS and CS, the number of positions has now decreased by a total of more than 13,000, UBS announced. The number also includes outsourced jobs and consultants.

Based on full-time positions, UBS now has 115,981 jobs at the end of September, after last putting the number of full-time positions at 119,100 at the end of June 2023.

At the same time, the bank also assumes that customers will shift their cash deposits into higher-yielding investments. This suggests that net interest income for the current fourth quarter will be at the same level as the previous quarter.

