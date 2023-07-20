After Frank Thelen’s Neufund bankruptcy: Tokenize offers ESOP per token

A startup from Mittweida wants to handle startup financing via the blockchain. Neufund had already failed. But a new approach could work.

Tokenize founder Christoph Jentzsch is a blockchain expert and sold his previous startup to the USA Tokenize.it

Frank Thelen wanted to revolutionize how startups get money. With the sale of tokens via a blockchain, instead of the classic way of selling company shares. He therefore invested (even traditionally) several times in the Neufund platform – but was unsuccessful. The startup had to close in early 2022. Among other things, the financial regulator Bafin is said to have imposed strict rules that slowed down the startup, the founders said at the time.

Now a new player is pushing onto the market that has remarkable similarities with Neufund: Tokenize.it from Mittweida. Again it is about fundraising with tokens. In addition, the startup wants to enable ESOP employee participation and crowdfunding via the so-called “GmbH token”. The first financing has now been concluded together with the gaming startup Reignite from Chemnitz. The amount collected was not publicly disclosed.

Startup funding and ESOP by token

“The approach of Tokenize.it differs from Neufund initially in that Tokenize.it does not provide any public investment offers in the current stage of development,” said the company when asked by the start-up scene. That means Tokenize relies on non-public investment offers. The group of people who want to invest in the company using tokens must therefore be known in advance. According to Tokenize, the offer for funding may be issued to 149 people.

So the whole thing is more like classic VC investment than public crowdfunding. Therefore, the Bafin does not have a prospectus requirement here either – something that caused problems for Neufund.

Public financing like Neufund is to follow with Tokenize

“In the future, we would like to allow companies – similar to Neufund back then – to make public offerings of tokens to a larger group of people,” says the blockchain company. In doing so, they rely on the so-called securities information sheet, also known as the “small prospectus”. They are in contact with the Bafin and are currently finalizing the legal construct for possible public offers. The public funding rounds “will follow shortly, as will the ESOPs,” according to the company.

Tokenize is a brand of corpus GmbH and was founded in the summer of 2022 by the graduate mathematician Christoph Jentzsch. He previously launched the blockchain startup Slock.it and sold it to Blockchains in the US. His current company has eight employees. It is self-financed and partly financed by VCs. Tokenize receives money through a usage fee of one percent of the investment and one percent of the tokens issued by the company.

